Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $12.04 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.