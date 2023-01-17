IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 160,961 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $917.40 million, a PE ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

