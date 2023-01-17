Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

