Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.