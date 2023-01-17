J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

