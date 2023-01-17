J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 648 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

