J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,454,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 738,231 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.