J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTXO opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.