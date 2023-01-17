J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile



Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

