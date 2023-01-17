J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 147,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $185,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10 and a beta of 2.01.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.