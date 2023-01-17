J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

