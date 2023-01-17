J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,073,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

