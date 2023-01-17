J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $129,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

