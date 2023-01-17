J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $187,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

