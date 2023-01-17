J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.