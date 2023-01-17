J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

