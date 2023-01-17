J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

