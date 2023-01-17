J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

