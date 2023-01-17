J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $208,000 in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

