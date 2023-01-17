J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $208,000 in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.