J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $90,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,229.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

