J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 85.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.9 %

CGC opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

