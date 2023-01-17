J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,700 Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sotherly Hotels were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHO stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

