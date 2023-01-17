J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,450 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 127,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 443,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 304,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.58.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.89 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

