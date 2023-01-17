J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,364 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $52,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 280,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 22.1% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 177,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 53.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 315,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 109,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.