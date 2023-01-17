J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,070 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 147,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tilray by 133.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 122,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

