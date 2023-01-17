J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,952 Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Shares of KBWP opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.