J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.5 %

KSS stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

