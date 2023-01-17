J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

