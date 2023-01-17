J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $218.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.