J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $258.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $309.63.
