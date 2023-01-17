J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE:TUP opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

