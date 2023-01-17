J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

