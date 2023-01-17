Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,867 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 39,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 78,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 99,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

