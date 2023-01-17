Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

