Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

