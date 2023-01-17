Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

