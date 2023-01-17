Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.