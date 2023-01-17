Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 192,587 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.97) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

About Kosmos Energy

Get Rating

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

