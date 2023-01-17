Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

LH stock opened at $251.71 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $290.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

