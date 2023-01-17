Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

