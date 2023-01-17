Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.62 and a 200-day moving average of $432.78. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

