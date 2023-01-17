Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

