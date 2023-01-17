Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

Lennar stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

