Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

