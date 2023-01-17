Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Cut to Underperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

