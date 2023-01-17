MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.