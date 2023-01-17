McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

