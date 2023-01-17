Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $657,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $459,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 149.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $2,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

VIVO stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

