Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,438 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 247,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

