Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.43.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

